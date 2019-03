March 25(Reuters) - WARTECK INVEST AG:

* SAYS FY GROUP PROFIT AT CHF 18.7 MILLION, UP 13.6 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* FY EBIT AT CHF 29.7 MILLION, UP 7.4 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND AT CHF 70.00 PER SHARE

* SAYS IT CONTINUES TO BE CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT COMPANY’S MEDIUM-TERM FUTURE

