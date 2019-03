March 25 (Reuters) - Ortivus AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY CO WAS SELECTED FOR GBP 2.7 MLN CONTRACT FOR PREHOSPITAL CARE BY NORTHERN IRELAND AMBULANCE SERVICE

* DEAL INCLUDES DELIVERY OF SOFTWARE, HARDWARE AND SUPPORT FOR MOBIMED SYSTEM BY ORTIVUS AND APPLIES TO ENTIRE NORTHERN IRELAND AMBULANCE SERVICE

* INSTALLATION IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE AT END OF 2019

* DEAL IS VALID OVER SIX-YEAR PERIOD, WITH OPTION ON UP TO TWO-YEAR EXTENSION

* ENTIRE SYSTEM IS PLANNED TO BE COMMISSIONED IN 2020

