BRIEF-Krynica Vitamin Expands Cooperation With Kaufland Stifung

March 25 (Reuters) - Krynica Vitamin SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS EXPANDED THE SCOPE OF ITS COOPERATION WITH KAUFLAND STIFUNG

* UNDER EXPANSION DOCUMENT, COMPANY SHALL PRODUCE A SELECTED RANGE OF PRODUCTS FOR KAUFLAND STIFUNG UNDER ITS BRAND FOR THE GERMAN MARKET

* BEFORE THE SAID DOCUMENT, COMPANY COOPERATED WITH KAUFLAND GROUP UNITS IN THE FIELD OF PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY OF PRODUCTS UNDER THEIR BRANDS IN OTHER MARKETS OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE

