BRIEF-SAKANA EGM's To Vote On Issuing Of Around 4 Mln E Series Shares

* SAID ON FRIDAY EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) PLANS TO VOTE ON INCREASING COMPANY’S CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN 400,000 ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUE OF E SERIES SHARE, PRICE PER SHARE TO BE NO LOWER THAN 0.10 ZLOTY

* PLANS TO VOTE THAT E SERIES SHARES BE ISSUED WITHIN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITH EXCLUSION OF THE PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHT OF THE CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS

* PLANS TO VOTE THAT E SERIES SHARES TRADE ON NEW CONNECT MARKET

* PLANS TO VOTE THAT E SERIES BE ELIGIBLE FOR DIVIDEND FROM THE COMPANY’S PROFIT

