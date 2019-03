March 26 (Reuters) - Deoleo SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT MIGUEL IBARROLA LOPEZ HAD RESIGNED FROM THE POSTS OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF THE BOARD FOR HEALTH REASONS

* THE RESIGNATION IS EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 25

* VICE CHAIRMAN, MANUEL ATENCIA ROBLEDO, WILL CARRY OUT THE FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN AT THE MEETINGS OF THE BOARD TILL THE APPOINTMENT OF A NEW CHAIRMAN

* DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES, JUAN MOLERES, TO COORDINATE MEETINGS OF THE MANAGEMENT TEAM

