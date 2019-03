March 26 (Reuters) - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY REACHES AGREEMENT WITH UNIONS AND REDUCES BY 22 PERCENT THOSE AFFECTED BY COLLECTIVE DISMISSAL

* FINAL FIGURE OF 1,604 EMPLOYEES CONTEMPLATES 40 EARLY RETIREMENTS

* PROCESS INVOLVES SALE OF 258 STORES THROUGHOUT SPAIN

