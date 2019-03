BRIEF-Recylex Updates On German Sub-Group Financing And Lens Labour Court Hearing

March 27 (Reuters) - RECYLEX SA:

* PUBLISHED ON TUESDAY UPDATE ON FINANCING OF THE GERMAN SUB-GROUP AND HEARING BEFORE LENS LABOUR COURT

* DISCUSSIONS INITIATED IN DECEMBER 2018 ARE ONGOING WITH THE FINANCIAL PARTNERS OF THE GERMAN SUB-GROUP

* GERMAN SUB-GROUP REQUESTED FROM FINANCIAL PARTNERS POSTPONEMENT UNTIL APRIL 30TH 2019 OF DATE ON WHICH THEY WOULD BE ENTITLED TO EXERCISE THEIR RIGHT OF EARLY TERMINATION OF EXISTING FINANCING

* MATURITY OF EUR 10 MILLION BRIDGE FINANCING, OBTAINED DURING Q1 2019 BY GERMAN SUB-GROUP FROM GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG AND FULLY USED AS OF TODAY, WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 30TH 2019

* DATE OF APPROVAL AND PUBLICATION OF 2018 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, INITIALLY SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 28TH 2019, IS POSTPONED TO LATER DATE

* INDUSTRY SECTION OF LENS LABOUR COURT DECIDED TO POSTPONE EXAMINATION OF CLAIMS FROM FORMER NON-MANAGERIAL EMPLOYEES TO ITS HEARING OF OCTOBER 4TH 2019

* MANAGEMENT SECTION OF LENS LABOUR COURT DECIDED TO POSTPONE EXAMINATION OF CLAIMS FROM MANAGERIAL FORMER EMPLOYEES TO ITS HEARING OF APRIL 14TH 2020

