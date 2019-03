BRIEF-Upergy FY Operating Loss Stable At 0.6 Million Euros

March 27 (Reuters) - UPERGY:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY REVENUE EUR 43.0 MLN VS EUR 42.8 MLN (PRO FORMA) YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 0.6 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 0.6 MLN (PRO FORMA) YEAR AGO

* FY NET CONSOLIDATED RESULT LOSS OF EUR 0.6 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 0.6 MLN (PRO FORMA) YEAR AGO

* UPERGY WILL CONTINUE TO EXECUTE ITS STRATEGIC 2023 PLAN

* STRATEGIC 2023 PLAN: OVER EUR 70 MLN IN REVENUE; EBITDA OF CIRCA 9 PCT

* INTEGRATION OF HAWK-WOODS WILL POSITIVELY IMPACT GROUP’S RESULTS IN 2019

