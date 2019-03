March 28 (Reuters) - Metall Zug AG :

* ENLARGES BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* TO PROPOSE TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 3, 2019, THAT SANDRA EMME, CLAUDIA PLETSCHER AND DOMINIK BERCHTOLD BE ELECTED AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS

* ALL OF THE CURRENT MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF METALL ZUG AG WILL BE PUT FORWARD FOR RE-ELECTION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)