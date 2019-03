March 27 (Reuters) - AmRest Holdings:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT FCAPITAL DUTCH BV, A GRUPO FINACCESS SUBSIDIARY, ACQUIRED FROM GOSHA HOLDINGS SARL THEIR ENTIRE 10.67 PERCENT SHAREHOLDING IN AMREST HOLDINGS FOR 13.22 EUROS PER SHARE, TOTALLING TO 309.7 MILLION EUROS

* THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE SETTLED ON MAY 10

