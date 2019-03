March 28(Reuters) - ALES GROUPE SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH GROUP’S BANKING AND BOND PARTNERS, AND A MINORITY INVESTOR WITH VIEW OF MINORITY INTEREST ACQUISITION

* ASKED EURONEXT FOR TRADING SUSPENSION AS OF MARCH 28, 2019, BEFORE OPENING OF STOCK MARKET

* TRADING SHOULD RESUME ON APRIL 30, 2019

