March 28 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS NV:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY SUPERVISORY BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER OUTSTANDING SHARE OF CO’S COMMON STOCK

* DIVIDEND TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN QUARTERLY INSTALLMENTS OF $0.06 IN EACH OF Q2, Q3 and Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 Source text for Eikon:

