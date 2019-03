March 28 (Reuters) - AmRest Holdings SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT HENRY MCGOVERN HAS EXPRESSED TO THE BOARD THAT HE WILL RETIRE FROM HIS DUTIES AT AMREST GROUP

* HIS POSITION AS CEO WILL BE TAKEN OVER BY MARK CHANDLER, WHO HAS BEEN THE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE COMPANY FOR THE LAST 11 YEARS

