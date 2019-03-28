Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 28, 2019 / 6:43 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

RPT-BRIEF-French carmaker PSA to buy Chinese company LONGSTAR

1 Min Read

(Repeats item)

March 28 (Reuters) - Peugeot SA:

* Groupe PSA is acquiring a controlling interest in LONGSTAR to further expand in the spare parts business in the Chinese automotive market

* LONGSTAR is a regional automotive parts wholesaler based in China’s Fujian Province

* With two master warehouses and 40 hubs, LONGSTAR currently delivers a catalogue of 10,000 parts from 18 international suppliers to 4,000 independent repairers

* LONGSTAR will contribute to enlarging Groupe PSA’s geographical coverage, with Jian Xin based in the Shanghai region and UAP expanding from Shandong province.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below