RPT-BRIEF-French carmaker PSA to buy Chinese company LONGSTAR

March 28 (Reuters) - Peugeot SA:

* Groupe PSA is acquiring a controlling interest in LONGSTAR to further expand in the spare parts business in the Chinese automotive market

* LONGSTAR is a regional automotive parts wholesaler based in China’s Fujian Province

* With two master warehouses and 40 hubs, LONGSTAR currently delivers a catalogue of 10,000 parts from 18 international suppliers to 4,000 independent repairers

* LONGSTAR will contribute to enlarging Groupe PSA’s geographical coverage, with Jian Xin based in the Shanghai region and UAP expanding from Shandong province.