March 28 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY NORDEA BANK PLC, FINLAND, ANNOUNCED THAT NORDEA SOLD ALL ITS SHARES IN CO

* BEFORE TRANSACTION, NORDEA OWNED 11.5 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTES IN CO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)