March 29 (Reuters) - Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) :

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY RECEIVED AN ADDITIONAL SEK 6.5 MLN THROUGH EXERCISE OF SERIES TO9 WARRANTS

* IN TOTAL GETS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 36.7 MLN BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* SUBSCRIPTION RATE IN TOTAL OF ABOUT 94.0 PCT

