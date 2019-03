March 29 (Reuters) - ALES GROUPE SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY REVENUE OF EUR 208.3 MLN, DOWN 10.1 PCT

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 8.4 MLN, WIDENING BY 11.2 PCT

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 15.1 MLN, NARROWING BY 2.3 PCT

Source text: bit.ly/2OF0zhT

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)