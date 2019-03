BRIEF-Stern Groep: Conditional Refinancing Agreement Concerning Sale Of SternLease

March 29 (Reuters) - STERN GROEP NV:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY CONCLUSION OF REFINANCING AGREEMENT IN CASE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SALE OF STERNLEASE TO ALD AUTOMOTIVE ON MAY 31, 2019

* ABN AMRO, ING AND RABOBANK TO ACT AS REFINANCING BANKS

* ARRANGEMENT CONCLUDED FOR A 3-YEAR PERIOD AND FOR AMOUNT OF EUR 60 MLN

* ABN AMRO AND ING PARTICIPATE EACH FOR EUR 22 MILLION AND RABOBANK FOR EUR 16 MILLION.

* IF SHAREHOLDERS DO NOT APPROVE SALE OF STERNLEASE TO ALD AUTOMOTIVE, CURRENT CREDIT FACILITIES WILL CONTINUE TO APPLY

Source text: bit.ly/2TGt4fN

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)