March 29 (Reuters) - Fluicell AB (publ):

* SAID ON THURSDAY ENTERED INTO BETA-TESTING AGREEMENT WITH CELLECTRICON AB

* AGREEMENT IS FOR CONDUCTING BETA-TESTS OF BIOPIXLAR, A NEW TYPE OF BIOPRINTER

* BIOPIXLAR MARKET LAUNCH IS PLANNED FOR 2019

