BRIEF-Genfit Raises Circa $155.4 Million Gross In Nasdaq Offering

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY EXERCISE IN FULL OF THE OPTION GRANTED TO THE UNDERWRITERS OF ITS GLOBAL OFFERING AND NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET LISTING TO PURCHASE UP TO 997,500 ADDITIONAL ADSS

* GROSS PROCEEDS OF THE GLOBAL OFFERING INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY $155.4 MILLION

* TOTAL NUMBER OF GENFIT ORDINARY SHARES AND ADSS ISSUED IN THE GLOBAL OFFERING AMOUNTS TO 7 647 500 ORDINARY SHARES, INCLUDING 7 147 500 IN THE FORM OF ADSS

