BRIEF-Altarea Cogedim To Acquire 63.63 Pct Of NR 21

March 29 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA:

* ALTAREA COGEDIM ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY SIGNATURE OF AGREEMENT UNDER SUSPENSIVE CONDITIONS TO ACQUIRE CONTROLLING STAKE IN NR21

* TO ACQUIRE CONTROLLING STAKE FROM TWO SHAREHOLDERS WHO JOINTLY HOLD 63.63 PCT OF NR21 CAPITAL

* ACQUISITION TO BE FINALISED DURING MONTH OF MAY

* SUSPENSIVE CONDITIONS INCLUDE TRANSFER OF NR21 SHARES TO EURONEXT PARIS AND PRIOR SALE OF ITS SUBSIDIARY LTJ DIFFUSION

* FOLLOWING ACQUISITION, SIMPLIFIED TAKEOVER BID ON REMAINING NR21 SAHRES WILL BE FILED

