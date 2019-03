March 29 (Reuters) - Netweek SpA:

* SAYS ITS SHAREHOLDER, D.HOLDING S.R.L., SOLD 4,297,434 SHARES OF THE COMPANY

* D.HOLDING S.R.L. SAYS IT REACHED 79.35 PCT THRESHOLD BY REDUCING AMOUNT OF COMPANY’S SHARES IN PORTFOLIO TO 86,902,953

* OPERATION ALLOWED FOR RECONSTITUTING CO’S FREE FLOAT OF NOT LESS THAN 20 PCT, COMPLYING WITH BORSA ITALIANA’S DIRECTIVES

