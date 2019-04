April 1 (Reuters) - Alfio Bardolla Training Group SpA :

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT POSTPONES APPROVAL OF ITS FY 2018 FINANCIAL STATEMENT

* POSTPONES APPROVAL OF ITS FY 2018 FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOLLOWING CLARIFICATIONS REQUESTS ON ACCOUNTING OF SOME BALANCE SHEET ITEMS THAT EMERGED DURING THE BOARD MEETING

* WILL ALSO CHECK FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q1 2019 COMPARED TO FORECASTS INCLUDED IN LATEST BUSINESS PLAN

* BOARD OF CONVENES MEETING FOR APRIL 12

