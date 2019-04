BRIEF-CSP International Fashion Group Approves 2019-2023 Business Plan

April 1(Reuters) - CSP International Fashion Group SpA :

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAD APPROVED 2019-2023 BUSINESS PLAN

* SAYS BUSINESS PLAN SHOWS MORE MODERATE TARGETS OF ORGANIC GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM

* HAS APPROVED RESULTS OF THE IMPAIRMENT TEST WHICH HAS LED TO WRITE-DOWN OF INTANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS OF EUR 9.6 MLN

* BOARD APPROVED PRELIM. FY RESULTS DISCLOSED ON FEB. 7

* FY REVENUE EUR 111.6 MLN VS RESTATED EUR 119.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA OF EUR 2.6 MLN VS EUR 6.3 MLN A YEAR AGO

* FY ADJ. LOSS BEFORE TAX NEGATIVE OF EUR 0.9 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 2.5 MLN YEAR AGO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)