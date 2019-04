BRIEF-Guerbet: Transition From Temporary Importation To Regular Supply For Lipiodol Injection

April 2 (Reuters) - GUERBET SA:

* GUERBET LLC USA ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY TRANSITION FROM TEMPORARY IMPORTATION TO REGULAR SUPPLY FOR LIPIODOL (ETHIODIZED OIL) INJECTION; ALSO INTRODUCES NEW GLASS VIAL CONTAINER

* IMPORTATION REMAINED IN EFFECT THROUGH FEBRUARY 2019, WHILE GUERBET QUALIFIED NEW FDA REGISTERED MANUFACTURING SITE

* NEWLY MANUFACTURED LIPIODOL WILL ADDITIONALLY BE PACKAGED IN NEW GLASS VIALS, AS OPPOSED TO GLASS AMPOULES

* NEWLY MANUFACTURED SHIPMENT OF LIPIODOL IN NEW VIAL CONTAINER CLOSURE SYSTEM WILL BE DELIVERED TO CUSTOMERS DURING WEEK OF APRIL 1, 2019.

