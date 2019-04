BRIEF-Erytech Pharma Presents New Erymethionase Preclinical Findings

April 2 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA:

* ERYTECH SAID ON MONDAY IT PRESENTED NEW ERYMETHIONASE PRECLINICAL FINDINGS AT 2019 AACR ANNUAL MEETING

* RESULTS SUPPORT THE POTENTIAL FOR COMBINATION OF ERYMETHIONASE WITH CHECKPOINT INHIBITION

* ERYMETHIONASE, METHIONINE-GAMMA-LYASE (MGL) ENCAPSULATED INTO RED BLOOD CELLS, DEGRADES L-METHIONINE, AMINO ACID NUTRIENT NEEDED FOR TUMOR GROWTH AND METASTASIS

* WHEN COUPLED WITH ORAL VITAMIN B6 ADMINISTRATION, ERYMETHIONASE HAS DEMONSTRATED INCREASED MGL HALF-LIFE VERSUS FREE FORM OF MGL, PROLONGED PLASMA METHIONINE DEPLETION AND HAS SHOWN SIGNIFICANT TUMOR GROWTH REGRESSION IN MOUSE MODELS OF GLIOBLASTOMA AND GASTRIC ADENOCARCINOMA

* AS COMPARED TO SINGLE AGENT THERAPY ALONE, TUMOR GROWTH INHIBITION OF 57% AND A 52% INCREASE IN SURVIVAL WERE OBSERVED

* ANALYSIS OF ERYMETHIONASE-TREATED TUMORS REVEALED SIGNIFICANT METABOLIC CHANGES, PROVIDING INITIAL MECHANISTIC INSIGHT ON HOW ERYMETHIONASE SENSITIZES THE TUMOR TO ANTI PD-1 IMMUNOTHERAPY

* IN VITRO EXPERIMENTS DEMONSTRATING INCREASED STIMULATION OF IMMUNE CELLS WITH ERYMETHIONASE ALSO SUGGEST THAT OTHER IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS, SUCH AS ANTI-CTLA-4 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES, COULD BE GOOD CANDIDATES FOR FURTHER COMBINATION STUDIES

