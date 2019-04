April 2 (Reuters) - MONDO TV IBEROAMERICA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY SIGNS DEAL TO REDUCE LOAN REPAYMENT BY 1.6 MILLION EUROS IN PARTICIPATIVE LOAN THAT MONDO TV SPA GRANTED FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 2.3 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2Vf0LGU

