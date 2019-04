BRIEF-Biomed Lublin To Book 35.5 Mln Write-Down in Its FY Result

April 2 (Reuters) - Biomed Lublin SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS DECIDED TO BOOK A WRITE-DOWN IN THE AMOUNT OF 35.5 MILLION ZLOTYS IN ITS 2018 RESULT

* THE SAID WRITE-DOWN IS DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF THE ACTIVE SUBSTANCE (API)FOR PRODUCTION OF GAMMY ANTYHBS 1000 AND GAMMY ANTYHBS 200 AS WELL AS IMPAIRMENT OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS (LICENCES) AND TANGIBLE ASSETS (DEVICES) AND ASSETS FOR DEFERRED INCOME TAX ON 2015 AND 2016 LOSS

* THE WRITE-DOWN SHALL AFFECT COMPANY’S 2018 EBIT AND NET RESULT

* THE ESTIMATED WRITE-DOWN SHALL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S LIQUIDITY

