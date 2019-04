April 2 (Reuters) - Fat Dog Games SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS SIGNED DEAL WITH QUBIC GAMES UNDER WHICH COMPANY GRANTS QUBIC GAMES LICENCE TO RELEASE ‘WARLOCKS 2: GOD SLAYERS’ GAME ON NINTENDO SWITCH PLATFORM

* COMPANY SHALL RECEIVE REMUNERATION IN THE FORM OF MINIMUM GUARANTEE (MG) AND REVENUE SHARE REDUCED BY MG

