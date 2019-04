BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow Prelim. FY Net Loss Widens To 13.1 Mln Zlotys

April 2 (Reuters) - ZPC OTMUCHÓW SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY PRELIMINARY FY NET LOSS OF 13.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIMINARY FY REVENUE OF 223.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 226.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIMINARY FY EBITDA OF 2.24 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* THE COMPANY DECIDED TO CREATE RESERVE OF 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS WHICH WILL AFFECT NEGATIVELY FINANCIAL RESULT FOR 2018

* RESERVE INCLUDES COURT COSTS, AS WELL AS AMOUNT OF ESTIMATED IMPAIRMENT ALLOWANCE FOR POTENTIALLY NEWLY ACQUIRED SHARES OF PWC ODRA

