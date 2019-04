April 3 (Reuters) - Skotan SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS UNIT, SKOTAN-ESTER, SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH A COMMERCIAL LAW COMPANY REGARDING SALE OF LAND PROPERTY IN SLAWKOW, POLAND WHICH BELONGS TO THE STATE TREASURY

* THE TALKS ARE TO CONTINUE UNTIL MAY 31

