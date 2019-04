April 3 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON TUESDAY TO DELAY THE DEADLINE OF MARCH 31 TO CONCLUDE A FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH BANKS MILLENNIUM BCP AND NOVO BANCO

* EXPECTS TO CONCLUDE THE RENEGOTIATION IN THE END OF THE SEASON

Source text: bit.ly/2UjyVNu

