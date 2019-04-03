REFILE-Cinven crams nine banks onto Synlab add-on

(Fixes typo)

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, April 3 (LPC) - Private equity firm Cinven has lined up nine banks on a €150m loan for European lab operator Synlab, a disproportionately large amount of banks for the deal size, as sponsors seek to appease lenders amid low deal flow, banking sources said.

The €150m add-on term loan launched on Wednesday to refinance drawings under Synlab’s revolving credit facility and cash overfunding.

HSBC, Natixis and UniCredit are leading the loan as physical bookrunners, alongside joint bookrunners Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

A deal of this size would typically have around two to three banks, sources said.

“I have never heard of a €150m add-on with nine banks, it is just ridiculous,” a banker said.

Cinven declined to comment.

Deal flow in Europe’s leveraged loan market is at its lowest level since 2009, which has led banks to get hugely competitive on terms in order to win top spots on deals. While tempted to get the best deal for a borrower, sponsors are still mindful about not alienating relationship banks.

“The top line up has been most aggressive but the company and sponsor did not want to upset the real banks in tier two,” a second banker said.

Despite their presence on deals, banks are unlikely to be making much, if any fees on best effort transactions when there is a long line up of lenders. Best effort transactions are those which are not underwritten, and therefore pay less.

“There are so few deals and so many banks on every single deal. (Synlab) is ridiculous and typical of the market at the moment. Most banks are heavily behind budget this year and there is not enough going around. They won’t make any money on it, it is just to have a name there,” the first banker said.

The €150m term loan B will be fungible with Synlab’s existing €300m term loan B, maturing in July 2022. It is set to pay the same at 300bp over Euribor with a 0% floor. The OID is yet to be disclosed. Ratings of B2/B+/B+ are expected to remain unchanged.

The €300m term loan was raised in 2017 and was led by Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs. That loan was also raised to repay drawn revolving credit facility, as well as for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions.

“It is quite unusual for investment banks to be replaced by much smaller banks. However, sometimes these smaller banks can do a better job on small transactions as some of the bigger banks don’t care about tiny add-ons,” the first banker said.

Lenders have been asked to commit to the deal by April 9.

Private equity firm Cinven bought Synlab in 2015 in a €1.8bn deal, shortly after acquiring French medical diagnostics provider Labco for €1.2bn. It then combined both businesses.

In 2017, Danish life science investor Novo became the second largest investor in Synlab, raising its stake to about 20% through a €250m subscription to new shares, having acquired more than 10% of Synlab in December 2016 from Cinven.

Headquartered in Munich, Synlab operates across more than 40 countries, with more than 20,000 employees. It has sales revenue of approximately €1.9bn, according to its website. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)