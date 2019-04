April 4(Reuters) - COLTENE HOLDING AG:

* FY EBIT AT CHF 23.7 MILLION (2017: CHF 25.5 MILLION)

* FY NET PROFIT AT CHF 14.9 MILLION (2017: CHF 19.1 MILLION)

* SEES CONTINUED SOLID GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019

* EXPECTS A HIGHER EBIT MARGIN IN THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

