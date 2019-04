April 4 (Reuters) - Icelandair Group hf:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS ENTERED INTO FINAL NEGOTIATIONS WITH A PREFERRED BIDDER IN THE SALES PROCESS OF ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANY ICELANDAIR HOTELS AND ASSOCIATED REAL ESTATE

* ICELANDAIR GROUP ASSUMES TO MAINTAIN 20% OWNERSHIP IN SOLD ASSETS

* PARTIES EXPECT TO FINALISE TRANSACTION BY END OF Q2, 2019

