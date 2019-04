April 4 (Reuters) - SOK MARKETLER TICARET:

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY RESOLVES TO PAY 9.6 MILLION LIRA ADDITIONAL BONUSES IN CASH TO THE SENIOR MANAGEMENT DUE TO THEIR PERFORMANCE

* ON THE CONDITION THAT; AS OF THE DATE OF PAYMENT, THE SENIOR MANAGEMENT WILL PURCHASE SOK SHARES AMOUNTING TO NOMINAL 985,373 LIRA, AT RATE OF 9.70 LIRA PER SHARE

