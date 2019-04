April 5(Reuters) - EMS CHEMIE HOLDING AG:

* Q1 NET SALES UP BY 1.5% AT CHF 604 MILLION VERSUS CHF 595 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2019 CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT NET SALES AND NET OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) AT LEAST ON PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

Source text - bit.ly/2YRO1Ik

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)