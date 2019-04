April 5(Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON THURSDAY WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS FOOTBALL CLUB HAS EXERCISED RIGHT OF OPTION FOR DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION OF SPORTS RIGHTS OF PLAYER RAUL ALONSO JIMENEZ RODRIGUEZ FOR 38.0 MILLION EUROS

* THE AMOUNT MENTIONED TO BE PAID IN ADDITION TO AMOUNT ALREADY RECEIVED OF 3.0 MILLION EUROS, AGREED IN THE TEMPORARY LOAN AGREEMENT OF THE PLAYER

Source text: bit.ly/2K5Hmal

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)