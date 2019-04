April 5 (Reuters) - Biotec Pharmacon:

* SAID ON THURSDAY UNIT BIOTEC BETAGLUCANS RENEWS CONTRACT WITH LARGEST CUSTOMER WITHIN ANIMAL HEALTH

* EXPECTED REVENUES, DEPENDING ON THE SALES OF THE CUSTOMER TO ITS END-USERS, ARE APPROXIMATELY NOK 20 MLN ANNUALLY

