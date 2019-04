April 8(Reuters) - BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT APPOINTS ANDREAS BRUEGGER AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SAYS ANDREAS BRUEGGER BECOMES MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD AND TAKES UP POSITION AS CFO ON 15 MAY 2019 AS SUCCESSOR TO PHILIPP HAFEN

