April 8(Reuters) - DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* SAID ON SATURDAY IT EXPECTS TO POST CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FOR Q2 2018/2019 WHICH WILL CONSIDERABLY EXCEED RESULT FOR Q2 2017/2018

* SEES CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FOR Q2 2018/2019 TO BE FOUR TO SIX TIMES THE AMOUNT OF EUR 7.9 MILLION FOR Q2 2017/2018

* SAYS CURRENT KNOWLEDGE DOES NOT PERMIT ANY STATEMENTS AS TO WHETHER FORECAST FOR FY 2018/2019 WILL BE ACHIEVED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)