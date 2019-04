April 8 (Reuters) - Iaso :

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY TURNOVER AFTER REBATE AND CLAWBACK EUR 99.3 MLN VS EUR 114.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 12.9 MLN VS EUR 10.5 MLN YEAR AGO

