(Fixes typo)

LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - Allen & Overy has promoted Suril Patel to partner in its CLO team in London. Patel joins London CLO partners Franz Ranero and Tom Constance.

Last month A&O hired Nick Robinson to its global CLO team in New York. He joined the firm from Millbank. (Reporting by Chris Moore; editing by Alex Chambers)