* SAID ON MONDAY FOLLOWING MANAGEMENT RESOLUTION FROM MARCH 14, IT HAS RESOLVED TO RAISE SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO 48,159 ZLOTYS BY ISSUE OF D SERIES SHARES UNDER PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITH NO PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

* SHARES TO BE OFFERED AT 21 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENTS TO BE CONCLUDED OVER APRIL 9-15

