(Corrects Asia deliveries figures)

April 9 (Reuters) - Vw’s Audi:

* DELIVERED 182,750 CARS IN MARCH (-0.5 PERCENT)

* MARCH DELIVERIES +1.5 PERCENT IN EUROPE, -6.4 PERCENT IN GREAT BRITAIN,+1.1 PERCENT IN THE U.S., +2.3 PERCENT IN CHINA, -17.3 PERCENT (NOT -35.3 PERCENT) IN ASIA EXCLUDING CHINA Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)