April 10 (Reuters) - PZ CORMAY SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE IMPAIRMENT TESTS SHOWED WRITE-DOWN OF AROUND 19.4 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE IMPAIRMENT IS RELATED TO THE ONGOING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF EQUISSE, HERMES, SENIOR, HERMES JUNIOR AND BLUEBOX ANALYSERS

* THE WRITE-DOWN WILL IMPACT ITS INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED 2018 FINANCIAL RESULT

