April 10 (Reuters) - MEDICREA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY ITS Q1 RESULTS WITH TOTAL REVENUE AT EUR 7.7 MLN VS EUR 8.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* COMMERCIALISATION OF NEW PEDICLE SCREW SYSTEM, FOR WHICH 510K FILE WAS SUBMITTED TO FDA FOR APPROVAL IN Q1 2019, EXPECTED IN Q2 2019 Source text for Eikon:

