April 10 (Reuters) - Fope SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT UMBERTO CAZZOLA, ON BEHALF OF GIULIA CAZZOLA’S HEIRS, HAD LAUNCHED THE PLACEMENT OF STAKE OF 5.0 PCT THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING

* FOLLOWING TOTAL PLACEMENT OF STAKE, FREE FLOAT WILL RISE TO 18.1 PCT FROM 13.0 PCT

* SALE PRICE TO BE COMMUNICATED AT END OF PLACEMENT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)