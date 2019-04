April 10 (Reuters) - GOUR MEDICAL SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY A CAPITAL INCREASE TO FINANCE COMMERCIALISATION OF FIRST CANNABIDIOL-BASED PRODUCTS IN EUROPE

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT EUR 1 PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM APRIL 9, 2019 TO APRIL 16, 2019 (INCLUDED)

* GROSS AMOUNT OF EUR 100,000 TO BE RAISED

* GROSS AMOUNT OF CAPITAL INCREASE CAN BE RAISED TO EUR 115,000 IN CASE OVER-ALLOTMENT CLAUSE IS FULLY EXERCISED

