HELSINKI, April 10 (Reuters) - Fuel loading at Finland’s heavily-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor built by France’s Areva will be further postponed by at least two months, to August from June, the facility’s operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said on Wednesday.

TVO said in a statement that the Areva-Siemens Consortium would review the schedule and provide new timings for the final phases of the project in June. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos in Oslo)